Stuart J. Rowley Sells 15,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 963.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,863 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.