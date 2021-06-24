Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SMMYY stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

