Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

