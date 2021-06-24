Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading Down 5.6%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

