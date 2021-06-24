SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.91 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008046 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

