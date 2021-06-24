Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.