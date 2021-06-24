Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $15.43 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $532,482.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 217,000,824 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

