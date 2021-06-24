Symbol Hits Market Capitalization of $600.17 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Symbol has a market cap of $600.17 million and $3.50 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,895,880,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,289,337 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

