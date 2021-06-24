Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.07 ($128.31).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €109.25.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.