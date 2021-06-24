Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SYIEY opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. Symrise has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

