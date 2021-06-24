Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.39. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 538,823 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32.

In other Sypris Solutions news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

