T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

