Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 11.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $292,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

