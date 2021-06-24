Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of TSM opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

