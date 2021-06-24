Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,229,349 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $16.69.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

