Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,229,349 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $16.69.
TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
