Tamar Securities LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

