Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $442.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

