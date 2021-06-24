Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.