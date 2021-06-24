Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,641,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

