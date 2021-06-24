Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workiva were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

