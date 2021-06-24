Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 859 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AAON were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,541,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

