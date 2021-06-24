Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 977 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

