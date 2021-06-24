Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $351,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

