Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $356,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.