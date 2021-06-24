Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 15,000 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $3,205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.