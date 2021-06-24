Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

