TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 64.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 9.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,301.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

