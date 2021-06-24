Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

