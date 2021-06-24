Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,790.95

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $471,790.95 and $270.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

