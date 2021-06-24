Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.82. Tencent shares last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 1,922,027 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

