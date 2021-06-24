TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.0557

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

