Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

