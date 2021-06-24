Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.30

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 587711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

TGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

