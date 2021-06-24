Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $290,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

