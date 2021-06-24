Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 71,584 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

