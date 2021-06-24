Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

