Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 171.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,036,000 after acquiring an additional 147,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $179.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

