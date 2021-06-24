Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,434 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

