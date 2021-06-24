Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

