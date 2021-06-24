Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PVH by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

