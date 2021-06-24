The AES (NYSE:AES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. The AES has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

