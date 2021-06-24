The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

