The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

CG stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,814,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

