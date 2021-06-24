The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

COO stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

