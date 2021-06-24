The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
COO stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
