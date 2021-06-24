The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.79

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$83.79 and last traded at C$83.72, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSG. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,923.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.