The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.79

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$83.79 and last traded at C$83.72, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.78.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSG. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,923.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
