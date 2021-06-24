The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

