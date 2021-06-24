The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.
About Singular Genomics Systems
