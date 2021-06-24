The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Sells $1,309,200.00 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

