The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 479,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

KHC opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.