The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Increased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 93,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

