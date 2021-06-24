The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

